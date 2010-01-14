CBS Renews ‘The Good Wife,' ‘NCIS: Los Angeles'

CBS is bringing back its Tuesday night lineup for another

run. The network is giving NCIS: Los

Angeles, which has proven to be the season's big breakout hit, and The Good Wife sophomore seasons.

NCIS: LA has been

averaging 16.8 million total viewers and a 3.8/10 in the 18-49 demo at 9 p.m..

The Good Wife has

been averaging 13.7 million viewers, drawing a 3/8 in the demo at 10 p.m.

"Two great new series, fronted by talented stars on one

big night of television," said Nina Tassler, president of CBS

Entertainment. "We're proud of these shows and what they've

accomplished on Tuesday night."