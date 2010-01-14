CBS Renews ‘The Good Wife,' ‘NCIS: Los Angeles'
By Alex Weprin
CBS is bringing back its Tuesday night lineup for another
run. The network is giving NCIS: Los
Angeles, which has proven to be the season's big breakout hit, and The Good Wife sophomore seasons.
NCIS: LA has been
averaging 16.8 million total viewers and a 3.8/10 in the 18-49 demo at 9 p.m..
The Good Wife has
been averaging 13.7 million viewers, drawing a 3/8 in the demo at 10 p.m.
"Two great new series, fronted by talented stars on one
big night of television," said Nina Tassler, president of CBS
Entertainment. "We're proud of these shows and what they've
accomplished on Tuesday night."
