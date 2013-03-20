CBS Renews 'CSI' for 2013-14 Season
CBS has extended the contract for CSI star Ted Danson
and renewed the long-running procedural for the 2013-14 season.
Elisabeth Shue and original cast members George Eads, Jorja
Fox, Eric Szmanda, Paul Guilfoyle and Robert David Hall, along with Wallace
Langham, Elisabeth Harnois, David Berman and Jon Wellner, will all return next
season.
Currently in its 13th season, CSI ranks first among
broadcast networks in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot in viewers with 11.85
million, adults 18-49 (2.9) and adults 25-54 (3.8).
"CSI is synonymous with CBS, and we are so proud
of the series' creative and commercial legacy and its continued success on our
Network," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "The
writers and producers have done an amazing job evolving CSI, reinventing
the show around an incredible leading man in Ted Danson, the acclaimed
Elisabeth Shue and our beloved and talented core of original cast
members."
