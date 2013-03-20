CBS Renews 'CSI' for 2013-14 Season

CBS has extended the contract for CSI star Ted Danson

and renewed the long-running procedural for the 2013-14 season.

Elisabeth Shue and original cast members George Eads, Jorja

Fox, Eric Szmanda, Paul Guilfoyle and Robert David Hall, along with Wallace

Langham, Elisabeth Harnois, David Berman and Jon Wellner, will all return next

season.

Currently in its 13th season, CSI ranks first among

broadcast networks in its Wednesday 10 p.m. time slot in viewers with 11.85

million, adults 18-49 (2.9) and adults 25-54 (3.8).

"CSI is synonymous with CBS, and we are so proud

of the series' creative and commercial legacy and its continued success on our

Network," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "The

writers and producers have done an amazing job evolving CSI, reinventing

the show around an incredible leading man in Ted Danson, the acclaimed

Elisabeth Shue and our beloved and talented core of original cast

members."