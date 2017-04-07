CBS Renews ‘Criminal Minds’

CBS has renewed Criminal Minds for next season, meaning a 13th season for the crime drama.

Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios on the show in association with CBS Television Studios.

The show’s cast includes Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton.

The show has been doing around a 1.2 this season in terms of Nielsen’s overnights.

CBS reported that the renewal represents its 19th series picked up for next year.