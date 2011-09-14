CBS Renews ‘Big Brother'

In advance of Wednesday's season finale, CBS has given an early renewal to its reality staple Big Brother. The series' 14th

edition will return next summer.

Big Brother is currently

experiencing its best season since 2004, up 4% in total viewers to 8.1 million

and improving 11% with adults 18-49 to a 3.1 rating in the demo.

The 90-minute season finale airs Wednesday following the

premiere of Survivor: South Pacific.