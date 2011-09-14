CBS Renews ‘Big Brother'
In advance of Wednesday's season finale, CBS has given an early renewal to its reality staple Big Brother. The series' 14th
edition will return next summer.
Big Brother is currently
experiencing its best season since 2004, up 4% in total viewers to 8.1 million
and improving 11% with adults 18-49 to a 3.1 rating in the demo.
The 90-minute season finale airs Wednesday following the
premiere of Survivor: South Pacific.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.