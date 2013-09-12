CBS Renews 'Big Brother' For 16th Season

CBS's summer reality staple Big Brother has been renewed for a 16th season, airing next summer, the network announced Thursday.

Big Brother: After Dark, its late night companion show, was also renewed, returning to its new home on TVGN, after previously airing on Showtime for seven seasons.

The reality competition's current season is averaging 7.29 million viewers and a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49.

The 90-minute season finale will air Sept. 18 at 9:30 p.m., immediately following the season premiere of Survivor.