CBS Renews 'Big Brother' for 15th Season
CBS has renewed its
summer reality staple Big Brother for
a 15th season.
The series, which wraps its 14th season Wednesday night in a 90-minute finale leading into the premiere of Survivor, has
averaged 6.79 million viewers and 2.5 rating among adults 18-49.
Big Brother is executive produced by Allison Grodner and Rich
Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol U.S.A.
