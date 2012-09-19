CBS Renews 'Big Brother' for 15th Season

CBS has renewed its

summer reality staple Big Brother for

a 15th season.

The series, which wraps its 14th season Wednesday night in a 90-minute finale leading into the premiere of Survivor, has

averaged 6.79 million viewers and 2.5 rating among adults 18-49.

Big Brother is executive produced by Allison Grodner and Rich

Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol U.S.A.