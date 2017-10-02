CBS Renews Affiliation Deals With Gray Television

CBS said it reached agreements to renew station affiliations with the 39 CBS affiliation owned by Gray Television.



The agreements were scheduled to expire at various times over the next couple of years. Financial terms for the multi-year deal were not disclosed.



“We are pleased we have reached this renewal agreement with our valued partner Gray Television,” said Ray Hopkins, President, television networks distribution, CBS Corporation. “Through this comprehensive deal, both parties recognize the near and long-term benefits in extending our strong relationship, including the value the number one Network brings to viewers.”



The agreement covers stations in 32 markets. Those stations reach about 5.9 million viewers.



Related: Gray Revenue Hits Record $222M in Q2



“A majority of Gray-owned CBS stations are #1 in the markets they serve and have been proud affiliates of CBS for five or more decades,” said Gray CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr. “From broadcast to digital and beyond, we will continue to evolve with CBS and better serve our local viewers, with high-quality network and local programming into the foreseeable future."