CBS Renews Affiliation Deal With Tegna Stations

CBS said it signed a new station affiliation deal with Tegna Media, formerly Gannett.

The agreement covers 10 stations covering 9% of the U.S. and 10 million households.

As part of the deal, the Tegna stations will participate in CBS’ streaming service CBS All Access. The stations will contribute their local programming and will receive a share of subscription revenues. CBS says a live linear feed will be available in 85% of U.S. households via CBS All Access by the end of the year.

“This agreement will benefit both companies in the near and long-term,” said Dave Lougee, president, Tegna Media. “TEGNA Media is a longtime proud partner of the CBS Television Network, and we look forward to a strong relationship for years to come.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. Affiliates have been paying the networks reverse compensation in recent agreements. CBS has been aggressive in pushing for programming fees that give the lion’s share of retransmission consent revenues to the network.

“Tegna is an important and valued broadcasting partner,” said Ray Hopkins, president, Television Networks Distribution, CBS. “We are pleased that in extending this deal, our largest affiliate station group realizes the value CBS programming provides to their stations. The broad launch of CBS All Access by every Tegna CBS-affiliated station is indicative of our strong partnership with TEGNA, which we look forward to continuing to build upon for many years to come.”

Stations covered by the new agreement are: WUSA in Washington, D.C.; WTSP in Tampa, Fla.; WFMY in Greensboro, N.C.; KTHV in Little Rock, Ark.; WLTX in Columbia, S.C.; WMAZ in Macon, Ga.; KREM in Spokane, Wash.; KHOU in Houston, Texas; KENS in San Antonio, Texas; and WWL in New Orleans, La.