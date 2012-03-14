CBS Renews 15 Series for Next Season

Two months ahead of its upfront presentation, CBS has renewed 15 of its current primetime series for the 2012-13 season, including first-year programs 2 Broke Girls and Person of Interest.

The network also said it is in "preliminary discussions" with Warner Bros. for future season of Two and a Half Men.

Other comedies returning next season are sophomore Mike & Molly and the previously announced multi-year pickups for How I Met Your Mother and The Big Bang Theory.

Returning dramas are NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, CSI, The Mentalist, Blue Bloods and The Good Wife.

CBS has also renewed reality franchises The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, and as previously announced, Survivor. Newsmagazines 60 Minutes and 48 Hours Mystery will also return.

"This large-scale renewal is testimony to the strength, stability and success of a deep and diverse roster of top-rated programming," said Nina Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "It positions us for continued success next season and certainly creates an environment that will give our new shows the best possible chance to succeed."

Missing from Wednesday's pickups are rookies A Gifted Man, Unforgettable and Rob, as well as the New York and Miami versions of CSI and comedy Rules of Engagement. The series could still be in contention for next season depending on which pilots CBS picks up in the next two months, though the chances are certainly lower as the network makes room for new series.

Season-to-date, CBS is second to Fox in adults 18-49 (3.1 rating) and first in total viewers (12.13 million) while it has posted slight year-over-year growth, 3% in the 18-49 demo and 1% in viewers.