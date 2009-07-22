CBS Rebranding Los Angeles Duop

The CBS-owned KCBS-KCAL Los Angeles stations will introduce the “NewsCentral” shared brand this fall. The stations combine for 64 hours of live, local news each week, says CBS.



“No local broadcast operation in Southern California can offer the combined newsgathering resources that we have at CBS 2 and KCAL 9,” said President/General Manager Patrick McClenahan. “While our anchor teams will remain attached to their current newscasts, viewers will be able to count on the combined forces of both stations for an improved and more consistent focus on local news coverage.”



While Fox, NBC, Tribune and CBS-owned stations share content in New York, KCBS did not opt in to a similar arrangement in Los Angeles that launched June 15. McClenahan mentioned the pooled-content craze nationwide in connection with the rebrand. “At a time when many stations are electing to pool newsgathering resources,” he said, “we are excited to be combining our own assets to cover Southern California like no one else can.”



KCAL is an independent station. Its current logo features the sun, the number 9, and HD.

