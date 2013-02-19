CBS Quits 'The Job' After Two Episodes

CBS has pulled freshman reality series The Job from its Friday schedule after two episodes.

Undercover Boss

will return to the 8 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 22. It is unknown if the remaining

episodes of The Job will air at a

later date.

The Job premiered

to a weak 0.9 rating with adults 18-49 and 4 million viewers on Feb. 8, the

series slipped further to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million viewers in its second

week. The show from executive producers Michael Davis and Mark Burnett featured

contestants vying for their dream jobs.

The series is the second CBS has canceled on Friday this

season. Drama Made in Jersey was alsopulled after failing to draw an audience after two episodes last October.