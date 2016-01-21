CBS Puts Showtime Shows on Sky in Europe

CBS Corp. signed a long-term licensing agreement with Sky making Sky Atlantic the exclusive home of Showtime programming across a big chunk of Europe.

Sky had previously licensed Showtime programming on a show-by-show basis.

The deal includes new and future Showtime series including Billions and the upcoming return of Twin Peaks. Also included are current shows such as Ray Donovan and The Affair, as well as on-demand access to the Showtime catalog including Californication, Dexter and Nurse Jackie.

CBS says this is the largest and most expansive international deal to date for Showtime and its first deal that spans multiple European territories.

“This is the most significant international deal in the history of Showtime, and further signals the value and prestige of its content brand in the global marketplace,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group. “This deal shows how robust and profitable Showtime has become as a standalone product and revenue stream. We look forward to working with our outstanding partners at Sky to present Showtime to its customers across Europe and on a wide range of their platforms.”

Sky will have an exclusive option to take all new Showtime-distributed unscripted shows.

“This is one of the most important content deals Sky has ever agreed, cementing Sky’s position as the market-leader in Europe for world-class drama,” said Gary Davey, managing director, content, Sky. “We are enormously proud that Sky will be the exclusive home to new Showtime programs for many years to come, building on a relationship that has grown over time including producing three successful seasons of Penny Dreadful together.”