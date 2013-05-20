CBS Pulls Tornado-Themed 'Mike & Molly' Episode

In the wake of the devastating tornado that struck Oklahoma on Monday, CBS is pulling Monday's planned episode of Mike & Molly.

The episode, titled "Windy City," was to feature a plot where a tornado hit Chicago. The episode, which is Mike & Molly's season finale, will air at a later date, with a repeat in its place.

"Due to the tragic events this afternoon in Oklahoma, we are pre-empting [Monday]'s season finale of Mike & Molly, which has a related storyline," said a CBS spokesperson. "A repeat broadcast of Mike & Molly will run in the time period. The season finale will be broadcast at an appropriate date."