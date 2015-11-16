CBS Pulls 'Supergirl,' 'NCIS: LA' Episodes

CBS has switched out original episodes of Supergirl and NCIS: Los Angeles initially scheduled to air at 8-11 p.m. Monday (Nov. 16) because the episodes hit too close to home after the horrific Paris bombings, according to someone familiar with the move.

The originally scheduled episode of Supergirl dealt with bombings in the fictional National City. The NCIS episode was even closer to events, dealing with ISIS recruiting young women.

Instead, Supergirl will feature a storyline about Thanksgiving and Supergirl's relationship with her mother, while NCIS is switching in a story about the team tracking down a missing woman.

No word on when the pulled episodes would be rescheduled.