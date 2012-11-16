CBS Pulls 'Partners' From Schedule

CBS has finally pulled freshman comedy Partners from its schedule, effectively immediately, according to a scheduling note from the network.

The axe comes as Partners,

from Will & Grace creators David

Kohan and Max Mutchnick, posted a series-low 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 for

its most recent episode

even as other CBS comedies were up or flat.

The network will opt for comedy repeats in the Monday at 8:30 p.m. timeslot in the interim, with a repeat of Two and a Half Men airing on Nov. 19, likely until

new midseason comedy Friend Me or

veteran utility player Rules of

Engagement can come off the bench.

CBS previously canceled rookie drama Made in Jersey

and gave full-season orders to its other two freshmen dramas, Vegas and Elementary.