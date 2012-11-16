CBS Pulls 'Partners' From Schedule
CBS has finally pulled freshman comedy Partners from its schedule, effectively immediately, according to a scheduling note from the network.
The axe comes as Partners,
from Will & Grace creators David
Kohan and Max Mutchnick, posted a series-low 1.8 rating with adults 18-49 for
its most recent episode
even as other CBS comedies were up or flat.
The network will opt for comedy repeats in the Monday at 8:30 p.m. timeslot in the interim, with a repeat of Two and a Half Men airing on Nov. 19, likely until
new midseason comedy Friend Me or
veteran utility player Rules of
Engagement can come off the bench.
CBS previously canceled rookie drama Made in Jersey
and gave full-season orders to its other two freshmen dramas, Vegas and Elementary.
