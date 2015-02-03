CBS Pulls ‘The McCarthys’

CBS has pulled struggling freshman comedy The McCarthys from its Thursday-night lineup.

A rerun of The Big Bang Theory will be featured in the show’s 9:30 p.m. timeslot on Feb. 5 and 12. CBS will then shuffle its Thursday schedule with the addition of The Odd Couple, which will premiere Feb. 19. The series finale of Two and a Half Men will air that same night.

The Odd Couple premiere and the finale date for Two and a Half Men had been previously announced with no word on The McCarthys’ future. The series, produced by CBS and Sony Pictures Television, never received a full-season order from the network. Production has been completed on four unaired episodes. It is unknown when or if the series will return to CBS' schedule.

The 11th episode of The McCarthys aired Jan. 29, drawing a 1.6 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49—down 30% from its Two and a Half Men lead-in.