CBS Promotes Smith-Anoa’i to Senior VP

CBS Entertainment has promoted Tiffany Smith-Anoa'i to senior VP of entertainment diversity and communications. She was previously VP of the division.

Her new position will make the 15-year CBS veteran a liaison to multi-cultural groups, agencies and guilds. Smith-Anoa'i will continue to increase her department’s diversity initiatives and recruit varied talent.

The Howard University grad will report to CBS Entertainment chair Nina Tassler and executive VP, communications Chris Ender.

"Tiffany is a dedicated and energetic executive that has played a strategic role in expanding CBS's diversity efforts both within our Entertainment Group and among the many organizations that represent diverse talent," said Tassler. "She works diligently to promote an all-inclusive philosophy throughout the creative process while her unbridled passion and strong voice has resulted in new network diversity initiatives that have created career opportunities for diverse writers, directors and performers."

A few of the initiatives Smith-Anoa’i has already spearheaded include CBS On Tour, a program in which executives visit schools to speak with students interested in entertainment careers, a yearly strategic symposium with casting directors on all-inclusive best practices and GLAAD workshops.