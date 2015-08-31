CBS Promotes Colbert With Coffee Giveway

CBS has made a deal with an outfit called Stumptown Coffee Roasters, which is creating limited edition bottles of its cold-brew coffee featuring new Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

The bottles of “Col’Brew” will be distrubited free by street teams in New York City on Sept. 8, when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premieres.

Colbert is expected to be more advertiser-friendly than his predecessor David Letterman and more open to promotional ideas.