CBS Profits Climb 8% in Third Quarter

CBS reported higher second-quarter profit despite a dip in

revenue.

Net earnings were up 8% to $427 million, or 65 cents per

share, vs. $395 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 3% to $3.48 billion. CBS said it faced tough

revenue comparisons because the semifinals of the NCAA Men's Basketball

Tournament aired during the first quarter this year, and because of high

payments received a year ago in the company's first streaming video library

content deals.

The company said it had records for operating income before

depreciation and amortization, operating income and diluted earnings per share.

"Our record second quarter results reflect CBS' underlying

strength and the ongoing evolution of our business to encompass multiple

sources of growing and recurring high-margin revenue," said Leslie Moonves, president

and CEO, CBS Corp. "And as we head into 2013, we will benefit from the Super

Bowl, CBS's success in the upfront marketplace, as well as from a number of hit

shows that will be sold into syndication."

Operating income for the company's entertainment division,

which includes the CBS Television Network, its TV studio and syndication business,

were down 3% to $426 million as higher syndication profits were offset by last

year's streaming payment. Revenue for the entertainment division was down 7% to

$1.71 billion.

Operating income for CBS' cable networks was up 8% to $190

million. Revenue was up 8% to $46 million.

Local broadcasting operating earnings were up 8% to $248

million. Revenue was up 2% to $704 million. TV station revenues were up 6%,

thanks to increased spending by automakers, more political advertising and

higher retransmission payments. Spending by retail and financial service

clients was down. Programming and production costs were also down in the

quarter.