CBS Previews ‘Superior Donuts’ Feb. 2

CBS will preview the comedy Superior Donuts Thursday, Feb. 2, giving it a Big Bang Theory lead-in for a night before slotting the show in the Monday, 9 p.m. perch the following week. Starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler, the show follows the relationship between Hirsch’s gruff owner of a donut shop, his enterprising young employee, played by Fowler, and their customers in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood.

2 Broke Girls shifts to 9:30 Mondays, after the season finale of The Odd Couple Jan. 30.

Based on the play by Tracy Letts, Superior Donuts also stars Katey Sagal and David Koechner. Executive producers for CBS Television Studios are Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg, Josh Lieberman and Jermaine Fowler.

In its regular Monday slot, Superior Donuts will have comedies Kevin Can Wait and Man With a Plan leading in.