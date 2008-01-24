CBS Plans The Price Is Right Primetime Specials

CBS will bring The Price Is Right back to primetime with a series of six specials.

The network will program the specials on consecutive Fridays at 8 p.m., against NBC game show 1 vs. 100. CBS will shift The Ghost Whisperer to 9 p.m. during the run.

The new specials will be the first primetime Price Is Right shows since Drew Carey took over hosting duties from Bob Barker last year.

The networks have been looking for creative ways to fill increasingly sparse primetime programming schedules. CBS already ordered more episodes of Carey-hosted Power of 10, while NBC ordered additional episodes of surprise reality hit American Gladiators.

CBS will premiere the first of The Price Is Right primetime specials Feb. 22.