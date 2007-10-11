CBS Plans Password Revival

The password is … midseason 2008. The answer, though it is more than one word, is Million Dollar Password, which CBS and FremantleMedia North America are prepping for midseason.

With shows like Deal or No Deal and Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader showing a viewer appetite for primetime games, CBS ordered six episodes of the FremantleMedia North America-produced show, an update of the classic game, with Regis Philbin -- a veteran of the last huge primetime game hit, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire -- hosting.

The original version, from the prolific game stables of Goodman/Todman and a staple of boomer-generation daytime TV fans, was hosted by the late Allen Ludden, whose wife, Betty White (Boston Legal, Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls), was one of its top players.

The game features two teams, a celebrity and a contestant, pitted against each other in a word-guessing game featuring one-word clues.