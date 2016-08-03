CBS Plans ‘Big Brother’ Extension on All Access

CBS is plotting a Big Brother spinoff for its streaming platform CBS All Access, though the reality staple will continue to air on the broadcast network in the summer. The network is not commenting; an announcement may be coming when CBS has the stage at the TCA summer press tour event Aug. 10.

One insider said Big Brother will continue to run on CBS next summer, with the CBS All Access offshoot an additional installment for the franchise. A live feed from inside the Big Brother house is a popular draw on All Access.

A voyeuristic summer TV fixture, Big Brother is a strong ratings performer for CBS. Currently in season 18, it rated a 1.6 in viewers 18-49 this past Sunday.

Reports have the All Access Big Brother starting up this fall.

CBS is looking to beef up its All Access offerings, with the new Star Trek series planned for the digital platform, as well as a Good Wife spinoff.