CBS Piloting Congressional Drama 'House Rules'

CBS has picked up a drama series pilot following a freshman class of congressmen and congresswomen as they begin their careers in Washington D.C.

House Rules is from Michael Seitzman, who wrote the 2005 film North Country, starring Charlize Theron and Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice executive producer Mark Gordon and Deb Spera.

ABC Studios is producing the pilot, marking the first non-Disney network to pick up a program from the studio since its merger with ABC Entertainment was announced a few weeks ago.

Seitzman also wrote the Empire State pilot, which was picked up by ABC Friday. It's based on a story by him and Jeffrey Reiner. Empire State is also an ABC Studios project.

CBS also picked up a cast-contingent comedy pilot, The Fish Tank.

That series will focus on a teenager who gets to live the dream when his parents give him the house to himself five days a week.

Sony Pictures Television is producing the series, which is from Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith of Fox's Til Death.