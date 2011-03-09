CBS Picks UpTwo More Editions of ‘Survivor'

CBS has

ordered two more editions of its Survivor

franchise for the 2011-12 season, bringing the reality competition series to 24

seasons.

Jeff Probst

has also signed on to return as host and executive producer of the two

additional editions.

"Survivor is a program franchise that

continues to stand the test of time," said Jennifer Bresnan, CBS executive

vice president, alternative programming. "Each season delivers new faces,

exotic places, the ultimate social experiment combined with game play, and one

of the most engaged audiences anywhere on primetime television."

This season

CBS moved the franchise from Thursday night to Wednesday, where it premiered in

2000. The current edition, Survivor:

Redemption Island, is averaging a 3.4 adults 18-49 rating and 11.7 million

viewers. The fall edition, Survivor:

Nicaragua, averaged a 4.3 rating and 13.6 million viewers.