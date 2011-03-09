CBS Picks UpTwo More Editions of ‘Survivor'
CBS has
ordered two more editions of its Survivor
franchise for the 2011-12 season, bringing the reality competition series to 24
seasons.
Jeff Probst
has also signed on to return as host and executive producer of the two
additional editions.
"Survivor is a program franchise that
continues to stand the test of time," said Jennifer Bresnan, CBS executive
vice president, alternative programming. "Each season delivers new faces,
exotic places, the ultimate social experiment combined with game play, and one
of the most engaged audiences anywhere on primetime television."
This season
CBS moved the franchise from Thursday night to Wednesday, where it premiered in
2000. The current edition, Survivor:
Redemption Island, is averaging a 3.4 adults 18-49 rating and 11.7 million
viewers. The fall edition, Survivor:
Nicaragua, averaged a 4.3 rating and 13.6 million viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.