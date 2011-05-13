CBS Picks Up 'Two Broke Girls,' 'Person of Interest'
CBS picked up two pilots Friday afternoon, Two Broke
Girls and Person of Interest.
Two Broke Girls is a multi-camera comedy starring
Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs as two 22-year-olds women trying to make ends meet
while living in Brooklyn. The Warner Bros. TV series is written and executive
produced by Michael Patrick King (Sex & the City) and Whitney
Cummings.
The J.J. Abrams project Person of Interest, also
from Warner Bros., stars Jim Caviezel as an ex-CIA agent, presumed dead, who
teams with a mysterious billionaire (Lost alum Michael Emerson) to fight
crime in New York City. Taraji P. Henson co-stars.
The series orders are the second for Whitney Cummings,
whose comedy Whitney was picked up by NBC on Tuesday and for J.J.
Abrams, whose Alcatraz was picked up by Fox, also on Tuesday.
CBS will officially unveil its slate, including the new Two
and a Half Men with Ashton Kutcher, to advertisers at its upfront
presentation in New York Wednesday.
