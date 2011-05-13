CBS Picks Up 'Two Broke Girls,' 'Person of Interest'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

CBS picked up two pilots Friday afternoon, Two Broke

Girls and Person of Interest.

Two Broke Girls is a multi-camera comedy starring

Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs as two 22-year-olds women trying to make ends meet

while living in Brooklyn. The Warner Bros. TV series is written and executive

produced by Michael Patrick King (Sex & the City) and Whitney

Cummings.

The J.J. Abrams project Person of Interest, also

from Warner Bros., stars Jim Caviezel as an ex-CIA agent, presumed dead, who

teams with a mysterious billionaire (Lost alum Michael Emerson) to fight

crime in New York City. Taraji P. Henson co-stars.

The series orders are the second for Whitney Cummings,

whose comedy Whitney was picked up by NBC on Tuesday and for J.J.

Abrams, whose Alcatraz was picked up by Fox, also on Tuesday.

CBS will officially unveil its slate, including the new Two

and a Half Men with Ashton Kutcher, to advertisers at its upfront

presentation in New York Wednesday.