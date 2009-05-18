CBS Picks Up Six New Series

Complete 2009 Upfront Coverage

CBS has picked up six new shows for next season – four dramas, a comedy and a new reality series, sources say. The dramas, which Variety previously reported, got orders over the weekend. They are: The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies (ER) as the wife of a politician who goes back to work as a lawyer; an NCIS spinoff; medical drama Miami Trauma; and Three Rivers, starring Moonlight’s Alex O’Loughlin.

Jenna Elfman-led Accidentally on Purpose, which also was expected to get picked up, is the new comedy.

The new reality show is called Undercover Boss, a show CBS has been planning based on a format that is underway in Britain and Australia, according to a report earlier this year in the New York Post. It features corporate executives doing dreary jobs at their companies while in disguise.

CBS will unveil its 2009-10 TV season schedule during the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. Final decisions on renewals of existing shows are likely to come down Tuesday.