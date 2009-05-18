CBS Picks Up Six New Series
Complete 2009 Upfront Coverage
CBS has picked up six new shows for next season – four dramas, a comedy and a new reality series, sources say. The dramas, which Variety previously reported, got orders over the weekend. They are: The Good Wife, starring Julianna Margulies (ER) as the wife of a politician who goes back to work as a lawyer; an NCIS spinoff; medical drama Miami Trauma; and Three Rivers, starring Moonlight’s Alex O’Loughlin.
Jenna Elfman-led Accidentally on Purpose, which also was expected to get picked up, is the new comedy.
The new reality show is called Undercover Boss, a show CBS has been planning based on a format that is underway in Britain and Australia, according to a report earlier this year in the New York Post. It features corporate executives doing dreary jobs at their companies while in disguise.
CBS will unveil its 2009-10 TV season schedule during the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. Final decisions on renewals of existing shows are likely to come down Tuesday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.