CBS Picks Up Reality Series ‘Same Name' For Summer
CBS has picked up the reality series Same Name, about
celebrities who trade places with strangers who happen to share their name, for
broadcast this summer.
Each one-hour episode will show the star and their counterpart
experiencing how the other lives for one week. The pilot episode features David
Hasselhoff trading lives with a 27-year old power technician/landscaper from
Texas.
"They may have the same names but their lives couldn't
be more different," said Jennifer Bresnan, CBS executive VP, alternative
programming. "Walking in each other's shoes and experiencing their home
life, work and other activities reveals moments of humor, laughter and
unexpected emotion."
