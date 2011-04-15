CBS Picks Up Reality Series ‘Same Name' For Summer

CBS has picked up the reality series Same Name, about

celebrities who trade places with strangers who happen to share their name, for

broadcast this summer.

Each one-hour episode will show the star and their counterpart

experiencing how the other lives for one week. The pilot episode features David

Hasselhoff trading lives with a 27-year old power technician/landscaper from

Texas.

"They may have the same names but their lives couldn't

be more different," said Jennifer Bresnan, CBS executive VP, alternative

programming. "Walking in each other's shoes and experiencing their home

life, work and other activities reveals moments of humor, laughter and

unexpected emotion."