CBS Picks Up Reality Series 'Dogs in the City'

CBS on Thursday announced a

new reality series, Dogs in the City, starring New York City

"dog guru" Justin Silver.

The series will center around Silver -- who

works as a trainer, behaviorist and pet care company owner -- as he attempts to

resolve issues between canines and their respective owners and families.

"Dogs are at the center of the story here, but

this is a show that reveals as much about human nature as man's best friend,"

said executive producer Carol Mendelsohn. "Dogs are often a lightning rod

for their owners' emotions and dysfunction at home. Justin has an amazing

gift to break down these complex issues with incredible heart, humor and,

sometimes, much-needed candor."

Dogs in the City will premiere May 30 at 8 p.m.

The series is produced by CBS' Raquel Productions Inc. in

association with Shed Media US Inc. and Carol Mendelsohn Productions. Mendelsohn,

Julie Weitz, Jen O'Connell and Nick Emmerson will serve as executive producers.

Gerry Greengrass serves as co-executive producer.