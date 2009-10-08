CBS Picks Up 'NCIS,' 'Good Wife'
CBS has given full-season pickups to its hot frosh dramas NCIS: Los Angeles and The Good Wife.
Both
skeins hail from CBS Television Studios. The NCIS spinoff starring LL
Cool J and Chris O'Donnell has been a top 20 player for the Eye since
its Sept. 22 bow in the Tuesday 9 p.m. berth. Good Wife, anchored by
Julianna Margulies, has held up well for the Eye in the 10 p.m. slot
following the two-hour NCIS and NCIS: LA block.
NCIS: Los Angeles has been averaging averaging a 4.1 rating/11 share in the key sales adult 18-49 demo.
The Good Wife is the second-highest-rated new series, CBS says, averaging a 3/8 in the 18-49 demo.
NCIS scored a 4.2/12 and 19.8 million viewers in the 8 p.m. hour Oct. 6, down slightly from its 4.6/13 and 21.6 million viewers the week before.
The Good Wife again held on to its 10 p.m. Oct. 6 lead with a 2.9/8 and 13.4 million viewers for CBS, down from last week's 3.1/9, but even in viewers.
John Eggerton contributed to this report.
