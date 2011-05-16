CBS Picks Up Four More Pilots

CBS has ordered four more pilots to series on

Monday: A Gifted Man, 2-2, Unforgettable and How to be a Gentleman.

A Gifted Man stars Patrick Wilson, Julie Benz and Jennifer Ehle. It

centers around a surgeon (Wilson) whose life changes when his ex-wife (Ehle)

gives him life lessons from beyond the grave. The drama is produced by Susannah

Grant, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Jonathan Demme.

2-2, formerly titled Rookies, is executive produced

by Robert De Niro and focuses on rookie NYPD cops and how they cope with their

job and living in New York. The drama stars Leelee Sobieski and Adam Goldberg.

Unforgettable,

like 2-2 is about an NYPD cop, but features one who possesses the

ability to remember everything. From Sony as well as CBS Television Studios, Unforgettable

stars Poppy Montgomery.

How to be a Gentleman, the lone comedy of the bunch, is based on the book by John

Bridges. Gentleman follows the friendship between a traditional,

reserved newspaper columnist and his more out-going, loud-mouthed trainer. The

buddy comedy stars David Hornsby and Kevin Dillon.

Late last week, CBS picked up a pair of pilots, and earlier this week canceled three of its freshman series.