CBS Picks Up 2008 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

CBS will once again be the home of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This will be the sixth installment for CBS, which first picked up the special in 2002.

For the first time the fashion show, which will air Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 10 p.m. ET, will be held in Miami at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

The annual holiday fashion show will feature supermodel Heidi Klum, and top models Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Selita Ebanks and Marisa Miller, among many others.