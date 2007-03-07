CBS Paramount Signs Theatrical Team to TV Deal

CBS Paramount Network TV has signed theatrical producing partners Curtis Hanson and Carol Fenelon to a multi-year TV deal.

Hanson's credits include L.A. Confidential, while the pair, under their Deuce Three shingle, produced/directed 8 Mile, In Her Shoes, and Lucky You.

Hanson's directing credits include The Hand that Rocks the Cradle and The River Wild, while his screenplay credits include Never Cry Wolf. They also have several theatrical projects in development for Warner Bros, Sony, and Dreamworks.

The pair will produce "all television genres," said CBS Paramount.

