CBS Orders ‘The World’s Best’ Competition Series

CBS has once again teamed with Mark Burnett to create a new competition series, The World’s Best, the network announced Wednesday (Feb. 7).

The series, executive produced by Burnett (CBS' Survivor) and Mike Darnell (American Idol), will feature acts from around the world in all genres that will compete to impress American judges as well as 50 global entertainment experts, said network officials.

“This is a unique, original format with global scale led by two of the most accomplished producers on television,” said Sharon Vuong, senior VP, alternative programming at CBS. “Mike and Mark are not only the very top producers in the genre, but they also understand how to create compelling competition and build enduring franchises.”

Added Burnett: “The time has come to take talent competition shows to the next level and bring in judges from around the world to decide on the ultimate winner. It’s like the Olympics for entertainment, but you don’t have to wait every two years.”