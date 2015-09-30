CBS Orders Unscripted Series ‘Hunted’

CBS has ordered a one-hour unscripted series called Hunted that is being developed based on a U.K. program created and produced by Shine TV. The CBS series, which sees participants challenged to go on the run and virtually disappear while highly skilled investigators seek them out, will be produced by Endemol Shine North America.

“Hunted is a compelling new alternative series format, which our Alternative department had been tracking for a while, that feels tailor-made for CBS,” said Glenn Geller, the new president, CBS Entertainment. “It combines the suspense of a crime drama with the thrill of a competition reality series and some very topical social issues.”

Hunted depicts what CBS describes as “ordinary people attempting the nearly impossible task of disappearing in today's vast digital world, as professional investigators combine state of the art tracking methods with traditional tactics to narrow down the search area.”