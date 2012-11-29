CBS Orders 'Under the Dome' for Summer 2013

CBS has given a straight-to-series order to drama series Under the Dome based on Stephen King's

bestselling novel of the same name, to air on the network in summer 2013.

The Eye has picked up 13 episodes of the series from Steven

Spielberg's Amblin Television. In a twist for CBS, known for its procedurals, Under the Dome will be a serialized drama

about a small New England town that is suddenly sealed off from the rest of the

world by an enormous transparent dome.

"This is a great novel coming to the television screen with

outstanding auspices and in-season production values to create a summer

programming event," said Nina Tassler, president of CBS Entertainment.

CBS will employ a unique programming model for Under the Dome with a multiplatform distribution

window for each episode shortly after its broadcast airing. Simon &

Schuster, also a part of CBS Corp., will cross-promote the series' summer

launch with a re-release of the trade paperback and electronic editions.

CBS TV Studios will produce Under the Dome in association with Amblin TV with executive

producers Neal Baer, King, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stacey Snider and Brian

K. Vaughn. Niels Arden Oplev will direct the pilot.

In addition to Under

the Dome, CBS also has the revived second season of Unforgettable set for next summer.