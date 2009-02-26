CBS Orders Two More Seasons of 'Survivor'

CBS has given the green light to the 19th and 20th installments of long-running unscripted series Survivor. The series, which put producer and B&C Hall of Famer Mark Burnett on the map, premiered on CBS in 2000 and has been a consistent ratings generator ever since. The latest installment, Survivor Tocantins, premiered earlier this month and has placed first in its time period in P18-49, P25-54 and total viewers.

Jeff Probst will continue as host of the series.

"Survivor is one of CBS's signature series and symbol of enduring quality and entertainment on prime time television," said Nina Tassler, President, CBS Entertainment, announcing the renewal. "Every season delivers a fresh new adventure for viewers and a time period-winning performance on the network. We're excited to deliver audiences two more editions of outstanding production values, exotic scenery, new castaways and, of course, our Emmy Award-winning host."

The pickup will keep the series on CBS through the 2009/2010 season.