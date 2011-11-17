CBS Orders Two More Editions of 'Survivor'

CBS has ordered two more cycles of Survivor for the 2012-13 season with Jeff Probst signed on as host

and executive producer.

The renewal brings the long-running reality franchise to 26

editions. CBS also announced Thursday that the next edition of Survivor will premiere Wednesday, Feb.

15.

Probst, who has hosted the show since its debut in 2000, is

also shopping a syndicated daytime talk show for fall 2012, which had put his

further involvement in Survivor in

question.

This fall, Survivor: South

Pacific is averaging 12.3 million viewers and 3.8 rating in adults 18-49.