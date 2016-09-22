CBS Orders ‘Superior Donuts’ Comedy

CBS has ordered a baker’s dozen of Superior Donuts, a multi-camera comedy from its own studio. CBS ordered the pilot plus a dozen more episodes, to be broadcast later this season.

Starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler, Superior Donuts details the relationship between the gruff owner of a donut shop, played by Hirsch, his enterprising young employee (Fowler) and their loyal customers, in a gentrifying Chicago neighborhood. The series is based on the play by Tracy Letts, who won a Pulitzer for his stage drama August: Osage County.

Related: CBS' Moonves Says Campaign Spending Is on Track

“The show has been very high on our radar since we first put it into development last winter,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS entertainment. “Jermaine Fowler is a rising young star, Judd Hirsch is a comedy legend and the entire cast is full of great comedic talent. We’re very excited to expand our comedy lineup with Superior Donuts.”

Fowler, Bob Daily, Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Mark Teitelbaum, John Montgomery, Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman are executive producers.