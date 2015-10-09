CBS Orders Spielberg’s ‘American Gothic’ for Summer

CBS has ordered the murder mystery American Gothic from Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and its own CBS Television Studios. CBS has put the order in for 13 episodes; the series will air in summer 2016.

Set in Boston, American Gothic centers on a prominent family attempting to redefine itself after a string of murders is linked to their deceased patriarch.

There will be an SVOD window for the series, similar to what CBS has done with Amazon Prime for Under the Dome and others. CBS is in talks with the digital platform players.

“With American Gothic, Corinne Brinkerhoff has created the perfect CBS summer mystery, filled with suspense, intrigue and an explosive ending that will leave you breathless,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment, who likened it to a “compelling summer novel.”

Exec producers are Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin Television, James Frey of Full Fathom Five and Brinkerhoff, who is writing the script.

Other summer series on CBS include BrainDead and Zoo.