CBS Orders Second Season of ‘Undercover Boss'
CBS has
ordered a second season of reality series Undercover Boss, the network
announced March 9.
The
series follows high-level executives as they go undercover with their
rank-and-file and learn something from walking in the other person's shoes.
Boss got a monster premiere behind CBS' coverage of the Super
Bowl, which now stands as the most-watched telecast in television history.
Boss
bowed to 38.7 million viewers and is now
averaging a very healthy 18.7 million viewers with an 8.0 rating/17 share in
the 25-54 demographic and a 7.1/17 in the 18-49 demo.
"We are
thrilled with the overwhelming response to the series and how audiences seem to
connect to it on several levels," Jennifer Bresnan, senior VP of alternative
programming, said in a statement. "The wish fulfillment of seeing the top boss
perform jobs of the rank and file is universal, and the employees' stories
discovered at each company are often relatable and inspirational."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.