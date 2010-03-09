CBS Orders Second Season of ‘Undercover Boss'

CBS has

ordered a second season of reality series Undercover Boss, the network

announced March 9.

The

series follows high-level executives as they go undercover with their

rank-and-file and learn something from walking in the other person's shoes.

Boss got a monster premiere behind CBS' coverage of the Super

Bowl, which now stands as the most-watched telecast in television history.

Boss

bowed to 38.7 million viewers and is now

averaging a very healthy 18.7 million viewers with an 8.0 rating/17 share in

the 25-54 demographic and a 7.1/17 in the 18-49 demo.

"We are

thrilled with the overwhelming response to the series and how audiences seem to

connect to it on several levels," Jennifer Bresnan, senior VP of alternative

programming, said in a statement. "The wish fulfillment of seeing the top boss

perform jobs of the rank and file is universal, and the employees' stories

discovered at each company are often relatable and inspirational."