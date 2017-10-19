CBS Orders Second Season of ‘Salvation’

CBS is bringing back summer thriller Salvation for season two. The network placed an order for a 13-episode season, to air in summer 2018.

Salvation centers on Liam Cole, an MIT grad student, and Darius Tanz, a tech titan, who bring Pentagon official Grace Barrows a stunning discovery–-that an asteroid is months away from colliding with Earth.

The show premiered to a 0.7 in viewers 18-49 in July, and closed to a 0.6 in September.



Liz Kruger, Craig Shapiro, Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Stuart Gillard and Peter Lenkov are executive producers for CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

The series stars Santiago Cabrera, Jennifer Finnigan, Charlie Rowe, Jacqueline Byers, Rachel Drance and Ian Anthony Dale.