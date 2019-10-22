CBS Orders Second Season of ‘Evil’

CBS has given its five freshman series new production orders. Drama Evil has been renewed for season two. Its 13-episode first season concludes Jan. 30.

Drama All Rise and comedies Carol’s Second Act, The Unicorn and Bob Hearts Abishola all received full-season orders.

“These terrific new series have attracted a passionate base of viewers and consistent ratings while delivering entertaining, inclusive and relevant storytelling every week,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “They’re off to strong starts and are still being discovered on the many catch-up and playback options available to our viewers today. We’re proud of this freshman class and excited about their potential to tell more great stories and further expand their audiences.”

Michelle and Robert King created Evil, which is averaging over 7.1 million viewers a week.

Court drama All Rise, starring Simone Missick, is averaging over 8 million viewers.

Bob Hearts Abishola comes from Chuck Lorre and Al Higgins.

Carol’s Second Act stars Patricia Heaton.

The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins.