CBS Orders Season 17 of ‘NCIS’

CBS has renewed NCIS, setting up a 17th season for the drama. NCIS is averaging 16 million viewers this season.

“NCIS has been a global juggernaut for almost two decades,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Its viewers are clearly the most loyal of any drama on television. They are passionate about the characters, the plot lines, and the storytelling. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the gifted production team, and the cast, led by the extraordinary Mark Harmon. We are delighted that the show will remain a linchpin of the CBS schedule this coming season.”

NCIS premiered on CBS in 2003. The show gets its title from Naval Criminal Investigative Service. The cast includes Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama.