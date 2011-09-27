CBS Orders Rob SchneiderComedy for Midseason
CBS has ordered a comedy from
Rob Schneider to air in midseason.
The Rob Schneider Comedy stars the eponymous comedian as a confirmed bachelor
who has recently married into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. The comedy
co-stars Cheech Marin, Lupe Ontiveros, Claudia Bassols, Eugenio Derbez, Diana
Maria Riva and Ricky Rico.
Schneider, Lew Morton and
Eric and Kim Tannenbaum are executive producers on the project from CBS
Television Studios and The Tannenbaum Co.
