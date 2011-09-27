CBS Orders Rob SchneiderComedy for Midseason

CBS has ordered a comedy from

Rob Schneider to air in midseason.

The Rob Schneider Comedy stars the eponymous comedian as a confirmed bachelor

who has recently married into a tight-knit Mexican-American family. The comedy

co-stars Cheech Marin, Lupe Ontiveros, Claudia Bassols, Eugenio Derbez, Diana

Maria Riva and Ricky Rico.

Schneider, Lew Morton and

Eric and Kim Tannenbaum are executive producers on the project from CBS

Television Studios and The Tannenbaum Co.