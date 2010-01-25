CBS Orders More ‘Survivor,' ‘The Amazing Race'
By Alex Weprin
CBS has ordered two more seasons of Survivor, and one more installment of The Amazing Race to
air in the 2010-2011 broadcast season.
The network has ordered the 21st and 22nd
installments of Survivor, the series that put Mark Burnett on the map.
It has also ordered the 17th installment of The Amazing Race.
Survivor has been a staple on the network's Thursday
night lineup since 2001, with host Jeff Probst a two-time Emmy winner for
outstanding host in a reality or reality competition series.
The Amazing Race has one the Emmy for Outstanding
Reality Competition Program every year since the award was established seven
years ago.
