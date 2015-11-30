CBS Orders More ‘Supergirl’

CBS has placed an order for seven more episodes of Supergirl, providing a full season of 20 episodes for the rookie drama. Well reviewed by critics, Supergirl has averaged 11.24 million viewers, with a 2.8 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen.

Supergirl got a mighty marketing push in advance of its Oct. 26 debut, including promos in Thursday Night Football, the series an effort by the network to bring in younger viewers. Its premiere enjoyed a lead-in from The Big Bang Theory, before Supergirl took over the Monday 8 p.m. slot the following week.

Based on the characters from DC Comics, Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as the caped superhero with a humdrum day job in publishing. Greg Berlanti, Ali Adler, Andrew Kreisberg and Sarah Schechter are executive producers for Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

CBS, eager to mint new hits amidst some aging series, has now given additional episode orders to all four of its new series: Supergirl, Life in Pieces, Limitless and Code Black.