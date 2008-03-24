CBS Orders More Primetime The Price Is Right Specials

CBS ordered an additional four The Price is Right Million Dollar Spectacular primetime specials.

CBS ran four primetime versions of the show Friday nights at 8 p.m. beginning in February, winning its time slot each week.

The four new specials of the show will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m., serving as a lead-in to Criminal Minds and putting it up against rival game show Deal or No Deal on NBC.

The new episodes of The Price is Right Million Dollar Spectacular will begin airing April 30.