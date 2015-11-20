CBS' Orders More 'Code Black'

CBS has picked up five more episodes of rookie medical drama Code Black.

The series has struggled to find footing but the net did give the show a vote of confidence last month, ordering six additional scripts of the series.

Code Black, which stars Marcia Gay Harden and Luis Guzmán, is produced by ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

Michael Seitzman, David Marshall Grant, Brett Mahoney, Molly Newman, Ryan McGarry, Marti Noxon and Linda Goldstein Knowlton serve as executive producers.