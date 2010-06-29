CBS Orders 'Mad Love' for Midseason

CBS has ordered the comedy Mad Love for midseason, the network announced June 29. The New York City-set comedy stars Jason Biggs, Sarah Chalke, Judy Greer and Tyler Labine as a quartet of singles: two of them are falling in love and two of them despise each other. The network has given the Friends-esque comedy a 13-episode order.

Matt Tarses and Jamie Tarses are the executive producers for Sony Pictures Entertainment in association with CBS Television Studios. Pamela Fryman directed the pilot. Mad Love is only the latest of several pilots Jamie Tarses (a former entertainment executive at NBC and ABC) has snared episode orders for; she has midseason comedy Mr. Sunshine at NBC, Happy Endings at ABC and Franklin & Bash at TNT.